Parents of fallen Artsakh war soldiers block Republic Square in Yerevan

The parents of the servicemen, who died in the 2020 Artsakh war, blocked the Republic Square in Yerevan, thereby suspending traffic.
In particular, they blocked Amiryan and Nalbandyan streets.
The parents gathered to protest the May 20 decision of the Shengavit District Court of General Jurisdiction in Yerevan, presided over by Judge Zhora Chichoyan, to arrest Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of Zhora Martirosyan, a soldier who died in the Artsakh war.
Gayane Hakobyan is suspected of attempting to kidnap the son of the Prime Minister of Armenia.