EU sanctions over 90 companies, including those in Armenia

The EU will include over 90 companies from around the world in the 11th package of sanctions on the Russian Federation as part of the fight against circumvention of restrictions already in place against Russia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told German TV company ZDF, Interfax reports.
“We are serious about ending sanctions circumvention. And that is why in the 11th sanction package we have over 90 companies worldwide, for which we have clear evidence that they are supplying sanctioned goods directly to Russia from the European Union, bypassing third countries,” she said.
The Financial Times reports, citing sources, that the list of sanctions would include companies from China, Turkey, Iran, Armenia, the United Arab Emirates and Syria.