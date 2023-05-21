Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to Washington

US President Joe Biden has invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to the US for a trilateral meeting later this year.
The invitation to the meeting was made on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima at a time when relations between Japan and South Korea appear to be normalizing after a decade of tension.
Earlier, Kishida and Yoon jointly laid wreaths during their visit to the memorial commemorating the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.