Projects discussed during 1st Session of Friendship Group Armenia-Italy

The Friendship Group Armenia-Italy held its first meeting in the Italian Chamber of Deputies with the participation of Armenian Ambassador to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan, the Embassy of Armenia to Italy announced on Facebook.
The issues discussed included the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation in the international arena, the application of European law and issues related to the legal framework in both countries.
“The two countries with common historical roots, formed on the basis of ancient civilizations, have had many relations over the centuries. A large number of Armenians settled in Italy, forming Armenian communities in different parts of the country," the message reads.
“During the meeting, a number of ambitious projects were discussed, the purpose of which is to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the parliaments of Italy and Armenia within the framework of the twinning program,” said the Italian Parliament Member from Lega party, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group Italy-Armenia, Giulio Centemero.