Former Armenian PM's brother dies in road accident

A tragic accident occurred today, May 21, in Yerevan. Around 00:10, a Yerevan resident driving Porsche Cayenne, crashed into a concrete wall at the intersection of Myasnikyan Avenue and Rubinyants Street. This was reported by the website shamshyan.com.
According to preliminary information, it is possible that the deceased passed away suddenly while driving.
According to Hraparak.am, the car was driven by the brother of former Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan, 57-year-old Mher Bagratyan, an entrepreneur.