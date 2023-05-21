Georgian President declared persona non grat

Georgian Airways has declared Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili persona non grata on its aircraft, NewsGeorgia reports.
Tamaz Gaiashvili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, said that this was a response to Salome Zurabishvili's statement yesterday – the president called to boycott the airline after it started direct flights to Moscow.
According to the Board of Directors Chairman, the president falsely believes that "by stopping the Georgian airline, it will destroy the Russian economy" and does not take the interests of Georgia into account.
“Until she apologizes to the Georgian people, we will not let her on board,” said Tamaz Gaiashvili.