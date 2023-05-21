Zelensky did not confirm the loss of Bakhmut

Leading world media outlets wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Japan, on Sunday, that he was not sure that the Armed Forces controlled the city of Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians. His spokesperson later emphasized that this was not the case. From the answer of the President of Ukraine, it is not clear what question he answered, Ukrainska Pravda reports.
The media wrote that when asked during the G7 summit in Hiroshima whether Ukraine controls the city, Zelenskyy replied: “I think not.”
“You have to understand that there is nothing. For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.”
Zelenskyy's press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, later revealed that the president had answered another part of the question.
Earlier, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in Donetsk was under Russia's complete control.
After Prigozhin's statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared that the fighting for Bakhmut continued.