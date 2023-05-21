Iran to LAS members: Avoid repeating boring claims against Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani advised the League of Arab States to take a positive step towards regional peace and stability and avoid repeating "boring" claims against Tehran, Mehr reports.
Reacting to the anti-Iranian position expressed at the 32nd League of Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Kanaani stated it was expected that the League of Arab States would take positive and constructive steps in the direction of revitalizing peace, stability and regional integration without repeating "boring" statements, the media outlet reports.
At the same time, Kanaani welcomed the constructive approach of some countries in the region towards enhancing cooperation and prioritizing dialogue and mutual understanding.