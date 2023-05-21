News
Warring parties in Sudan agree to new ceasefire
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

According to residents of Sudan's capital Khartoum, Clashes between the warring parties were still taking place after a Saudi-US brokered deal for a week-long ceasefire, Reuters reports.

The ceasefire agreement signed by the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is set to enter into force on Monday evening with international support of the monitoring mechanism. This will also allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Analysts say that it is not clear whether the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Troops, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, or the commander of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, are capable of ensuring the ceasefire regime on the ground. Both had previously stated that they wanted to win the war, and neither traveled to Jeddah.

The war has displaced 1.1 million people, either within Sudan or to neighboring countries, which has caused a humanitarian crisis threatening to destabilize the region.
