Mass pro-European rally in Moldovan capital

Thousands of citizens came this morning to the Great National Assembly Square (PMAN) in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, to take part in the event “European Moldova National Assembly”, Moldpres reports.
Citizens from the north, south and center of the country gathered in the square carrying posters with slogans "Ocnița is a European city", "Edineţ is a European city", "European Moldova", "We want to be part of the European Union."
The European Moldova National Assembly event was organized by the Government of the Republic of Moldova.