Biden: 'Putin will not break our resolve'

"We will not waver, Putin will not break our resolve as he thought he could," US President Joe Biden said during his speech at the G7 summit in Heroshima, Japan.
President Biden pledged “shared and unwavering commitment to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against this brutal war of aggression and war crimes being committed”.
“Russia started this war and Russia can end it today by withdrawing its troops from internationally recognised borders.
This morning I once more shared and assured President Zelenskiy … that we will not waver. Putin will not break our resolve, as he thought he could two years ago, almost three years ago,” he said.