News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 21
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Biden warns China
Biden warns China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden announced at the G7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima that the US will continue "to put Taiwan in a position where they can defend themselves," BBC reports.

"We're not going to tell China what they can do," he said, "But in the meantime we're going to put Taiwan in a position where they can defend themselves."

According to the president, there is a "clear understanding" among the US and its allies that if China acted unilaterally on the issue of Taiwan, "there would be a response."

Earlier, China strongly opposed the joint statement by G7 leaders in Hiroshima, arguing that it was interference in the country's internal affairs, including the Taiwan issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos