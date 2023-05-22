News
2 dead after car accident on Yerevan-Meghri motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

At 6:58pm Sunday, the Ararat provincial crisis management center was reported that an accident had occurred in the bends of Tigranashen village and there were injured persons, reported the Rescue Service of Armenia.

It was found that a Toyota Corolla and a Lada VAZ had collided on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway, the VAZ had gone off road as a result, rolled about 200 meters into the adjacent valley, and its driver (born in 1989) and one passenger (born in 1994) had died on the spot.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene retrieved the bodies out of the valley on a stretcher and carried them to a waiting ambulance.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
