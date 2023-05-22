Health minister, World Health Organization official discuss targeting of Armenia ambulances by Azerbaijan

Armenia's Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan is participating in the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Within the framework of her visit, the minister met with World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe Hans Kluge.

They discussed the reforms being implemented in the healthcare sector in Armenia, the scope of which, according to Kluge, is impressive.

Also, they conferred about the successful WHO Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting in Armenia, the mental health programs being implemented in the country, the targeting of ambulances in Armenia by Azerbaijan, and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.