Russia MFA comments on threats to attack Crimea

Crimea is part of Russia. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, commenting on the statement by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, RIA Novosti reports.

"We will find a way to prevent the implementation of such threats. The territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, as well as its security, will be reliably ensured," said Ryabkov.

Sullivan had stated that US does not allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to attack Russian territory, but does not consider Crimea to be Russian territory.