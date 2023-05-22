All hospitalized Armenia kindergarten kids with food poisoning symptoms discharged

All 14 kindergarten children who were taken to the Artashat city medical center, and with symptoms of food poisoning, have been discharged from the hospital, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

On May 18, the police received a report from the aforesaid medical center that 14 children were admitted to the hospital, and with an unverified diagnosis of food poisoning.

The police found out that these kids attend an Artashat kindergarten, after returning home they were found to have symptoms of food poisoning, and they were taken to the city hospital.

On May 19, criminal proceedings were launched into this incident.

Food and water samples, food delivery documents, and storage logs were taken from the aforementioned kindergarten.

Several forensic examinations were ordered.