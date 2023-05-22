Armenia PM on peace treaty draft: We have transferred our edits back to Azerbaijan

The meeting in Moscow is on Thursday, and I don't think it is realistic until the signing of that peace treaty. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

"If we succeed in coming to a common denominator [with Azerbaijan] regarding the opening of [regional] communications, you know our approaches and principles; I cannot rule it out. I said that our task is to finish the talks and sign a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] as soon as possible. Anyway, our team is working very intensively [in that regard]," Pashinyan stated.

"You know that before [the] Washington [talks two weeks ago], we again transferred our edits [on the draft of the peace treaty] to the Azerbaijani side. If I'm not mistaken, it was the fourth editing. Now we are actually waiting for their response, which, we hope, will reflect the discussions that took place in Washington, the understanding, the agreements, the progress of the understanding that has been recorded. If it turns out that Azerbaijan, for example, will transfer its responses this week, and if one week is enough to analyze [them], if we see those proposals, we consider the approaches acceptable in the compromise logic, why not? But at the moment we have not received their responses yet," Armenian PM said.