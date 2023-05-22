Embassy in Armenia: US visa fee increases effective May 30

Pashinyan: November 2020 statement had point about enclaves, corridor via Armenia

Apple applies to register a new trademark. It may be related to a device that will be introduced soon

Armenia PM on Western sanctions against Russia: Will anyone be better if we end up under sanctions?

Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Peskov: Russia ready to continue dialogue with Armenia on CSTO issue

Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures

Toxins leaking from the gut ‘are damaging fat cells and driving weight gain’

Ararat Mirzoyan-Leo Docherty meeting kicks off at Armenia MFA (PHOTOS)

Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’

Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves

What is the best iPhone if you've decided to ditch the old one?

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square km includes Karabakh

Pashinyan: CSTO membership may prevent Armenia from discussing security issues with other countries

Armenia PM: I don’t think that the West does not allow Russia to fulfill its obligations

Pashinyan: 90% of Armenian detainees were captured in Russian peacekeepers’ zone of responsibility

Armenia premier: Parties began communicating with each other more directly, openly at some point in Washington talks

Armenia PM says he did not, will not urge his son to withdraw his complaint against fallen soldier’s mother

Armenia's Pashinyan: It’s not that everyone is enthusiastic, wants to assume international guarantor’s role

Musician's head injury triggered rare synesthesia, causing him to 'see' music

Armenia PM on peace treaty draft: We have transferred our edits back to Azerbaijan

Pashinyan: Simultaneous withdrawal of Armenia, Azerbaijan troops does not predetermine border delimitation work

Armenia Security Council chief to head for Moscow on working visit

Armenia PM: We hope to reach agreement on text of peace treaty, to sign it as soon as possible

SpaceX launches a spaceship with tourists: they will spend 8 days in ISS (video)

All hospitalized Armenia kindergarten kids with food poisoning symptoms discharged

Armenia's Pashinyan holding press conference

Russia MFA comments on threats to attack Crimea

Union of Freedom Fighters: Main factor restraining existential threats from Azerbaijan is Karabakh defense army

Health minister, World Health Organization official discuss targeting of Armenia ambulances by Azerbaijan

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire by using rifles

Leo Docherty to announce in Yerevan launch of Strategic Dialogue with Armenia

World oil prices dropping

Instagram experiences global outages

Barca vice president: We would all be very happy if Messi decides to come back

Fallen soldiers’ relatives continue sit-in outside Armenia government building

2 dead after car accident on Yerevan-Meghri motorway

Armenia applies to International Court of Justice for 2nd time on illegal Azerbaijan checkpoint at Lachin corridor

Man City get Premier League trophy (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

US Treasury’s Yellen names 'hard deadline' for debt ceiling raise

Serie A: Inter, without Mkhitaryan, lose to Napoli (VIDEO)

Russian peacekeepers: two ceasefire violations recorded in Artsakh

Deadly shooting in Marseille

Spanish activists protest octopus farm plan

MFA: UK Minister of State for European Affairs to arrive in Armenia

Warring parties in Sudan agree to new ceasefire

German chancellor urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Parents of fallen soldiers continue sit-in

Guterres: The UN Security Council needs reform

Biden warns China

Iran to LAS members: Avoid repeating boring claims against Tehran

Georgian President declared persona non grat

Mass pro-European rally in Moldovan capital

Biden: 'Putin will not break our resolve'

Canada to continue supporting Ukraine

Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to Washington

Zelensky did not confirm the loss of Bakhmut

Deadly stampede at El Salvador football stadium

Former Armenian PM's brother dies in road accident

Projects discussed during 1st Session of Friendship Group Armenia-Italy

Zelenskyy confirms loss of Bakhmut

Parents of fallen soldiers spend whole night outside government building

Artsakh FM: The issue of Artsakh's status remains unresolved at international level

Sculptures from the park of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts have been completely removed

Residents of regions join protest of parents of fallen soldiers

EU sanctions over 90 companies, including those in Armenia

Parents of fallen Artsakh war soldiers block Republic Square in Yerevan

F-18 fighter jet crashes in Spain

Biden expected to meet Zelenskyy at G7 summit

Italian PM to leave G7 summit early due to floods at home

G7 calls on Iran to stop supporting Russia in Ukraine war

Lawyer: Gayane Hakobyan is transferred to place of confinement

Yerevan protesters block the street near French embassy

Protesters in Yerevan march to government building

Opposition member to Azerbaijani youth: Your current government will bleed you tomorrow

Armenian Court to arrest fallen soldier's mother

Armenian PM to hold press conference

Iranian banks plan to open branches in Russia

First plane from Tbilisi arrives at Moscow’s Vnukovo

Turkish President meets candidate ahead of presidential elections

Turkish authorities to "specifically" deal with Istanbul mayor after elections

Turkish citizens abroad vote in second round of presidential elections

London Mayor says he suffers from mental trauma following death threats

RA Deputy Economy Minister discusses possibility of creating joint enterprises with Iran

James O'Brien nominated as A/S for European and Eurasian Affairs

Taiwan leader: War with China is 'not an option'

Major earthquake near New Caledonia

Araik Harutyunyan decides to hold referendum in Artsakh

Patriarch Kirill ready to mediate between religious leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia bans ‘500 Americans’

The illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen has made normal life of people impossible. Arman Tatoyan

MPs fight in Georgian parliament

May's 5 best smartphones under $500

Azerbaijani soldier fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of Armed Forces of Armenia

Statement on outcome of negotiations between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Byblos Bank Armenia offers 3-month payment deferral to businesses

Azerbaijan president slams Armenia for buying weapons

US imposes new sanctions on 71 companies from Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan

16 children with food poisoning ate boiled eggs, yogurt soup, pea soup, pasta pilaf in Armenia kindergarten

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' bilateral talks underway in Moscow