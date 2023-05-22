Armenia PM says he did not, will not urge his son to withdraw his complaint against fallen soldier’s mother

No. I did not call on my son to withdraw his complaint because during our first conversation, my son, with his arguments, deprived me of the opportunity to address him with such a call or request. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday, answering the question whether he urged his son Ashot to withdraw the complain against Gayane Martirosyan, the mother of a fallen serviceman, as demanded by the participants of the protest outside the main government building.
According to Pashinyan, he was not in the country when the incident happened, and upon his arrival, legal procedures had already started.
"When I talked to him, he said: ‘Isn't the goal to solve all the issues in the country legally? And how should I respond to this fact? Should I call my friends or [military] squad members and take retaliatory measures? Or should I respond to disrespect with disrespect, threat with threat, kidnapping with kidnapping?’ He said it was unacceptable. Everyone in the Republic of Armenia should record that the issues should be resolved in a legal way. And he said to me: ‘That was the main goal and meaning of your political struggle and political activity.’ After that, I have no argument to address him with such an appeal or request," said Pashinyan.
To the remark that according to the participants of the aforesaid protest, selective justice is taking place in Armenia, Pashinyan noted in part: "I can say one thing that what happened to my son is punishable by Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Armenia and is punishable by imprisonment for 4-8 years."