Armenia premier: Parties began communicating with each other more directly, openly at some point in Washington talks
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The most important record of the Washington talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan two weeks ago was that from an X moment, the parties seemed to have started communicating with each other more directly and openly, presenting their concerns and the reasons and bases of mistrust towards the other party. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated about this during his press conference Monday.

"Many nuances have emerged, which may not have been mutually visible to the parties before, or at least not recorded. When I say 'mutual understanding,' I mean that I consider the style of conversation to be the biggest feature of the Washington talks, that a lot of it was a direct conversation. At some point, the hidden meanings started to be less, and the conversations were more mutually understandable. This is our impression; I cannot say from the side of Azerbaijan," the Armenian PM emphasized.
