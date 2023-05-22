Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’

The president of Azerbaijan considers the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia "inevitable."
"Today we held a broad exchange of views on regional issues as well. I informed the President of Lithuania about the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that the holding of peace talks will bring long-term peace to the Caucasus," Ilham Aliyev said after his meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday in Vilnius.
Aliyev once again announced about "millions of [Azerbaijani] refugees" and "occupation of 20 percent of the territories [of Azerbaijan]," after which he assured that "the signing of the peace agreement is inevitable, and Azerbaijan is trying to make constructive efforts to achieve this goal."