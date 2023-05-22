News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The president of Azerbaijan considers the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia "inevitable."

"Today we held a broad exchange of views on regional issues as well. I informed the President of Lithuania about the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that the holding of peace talks will bring long-term peace to the Caucasus," Ilham Aliyev said after his meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday in Vilnius.

Aliyev once again announced about "millions of [Azerbaijani] refugees" and "occupation of 20 percent of the territories [of Azerbaijan]," after which he assured that "the signing of the peace agreement is inevitable, and Azerbaijan is trying to make constructive efforts to achieve this goal."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity…
 Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures
Pashinyan noted, however, that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment…
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves
And Artsvashen [village] is part of Armenia's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers….
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square km includes Karabakh
But issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format, the PM added…
 Pashinyan: CSTO membership may prevent Armenia from discussing security issues with other countries
If Armenia makes a de jure decision to withdraw from the CSTO, it will happen when Yerevan records that the organization has left Armenia, the PM stated…
 Armenia PM: I don’t think that the West does not allow Russia to fulfill its obligations
According to Pashinyan, the CSTO mission in Armenia does not work for a simple reason...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos