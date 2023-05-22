Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed, during his press conference Monday, the statement by European Council President Charles Michel about the returning in a simplified manner of Armenians and Azerbaijanis who have gotten lost in one another’s country, but noted that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment.

"I confirm that there is an understanding in general that servicemen, citizens who got lost on the opposite side should be returned in a simplified manner. But, also, I confirm what you said that at the moment, particularly in Armenia, there are no Azerbaijanis who got lost as a result of getting lost. That is, all Azerbaijanis who are currently in Armenia, knowing that they are crossing the border with Armenia, have crossed it. I confirm that any Azerbaijani citizen who ends up in the Republic of Armenia as a result of being lost will be returned to Azerbaijan as soon as possible in a simplified manner. But at that moment we don't have such citizens," the Armenian PM said.

When asked whether he rules out that he will extradite the two Azerbaijani servicemen who recently crossed the border to Armenia and one of whom is accused of murder, Pashinyan answered: "Normalization of relations envisions making very important and difficult decisions; but it cannot be one-sided. Of course, we are ready to discuss it; but only after going through the legal procedures because we cannot simply ignore on the other hand [the fact] that a citizen of the Republic of Armenia was killed. But of course we do not violate the presumption of innocence of anyone either. If I am not mistaken, the matter is under preliminary investigation. The preliminary investigation, if there will be a corresponding conclusion, will be sent to the court, the court will make a decision, after which I consider all kinds of solutions possible."