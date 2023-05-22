News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Leo Docherty wants universal peace in South Caucasus
Leo Docherty wants universal peace in South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Leo Docherty wants universal peace in the South Caucasus—and as soon as possible. This was announced by the United Kingdom Under Secretary of State for Europe at Monday’s press briefing in Yerevan held after his meeting with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Docherty was asked whether during his visit to Baku, he told the Azerbaijani authorities about the inadmissibility of blocking the Lachine corridor. Also, UK official was reminded that cooperation with London in the energy sector in Baku was perceived as a "green light" for various criminal activities.

Without a doubt, Docherty responded. He added that this matter was raised in Baku, this was an important element, they had raised the matter of free movement of people, the UK has always said that the conflict should be settled only at the negotiation table, and therefore they support the EU and the US in advancing this matter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan, parallel to peace talks, continues Armenia sovereign territory occupation
To illegally block the Lachin corridor, the Armenian FM noted…
 Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity…
 Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures
Pashinyan noted, however, that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment…
 Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
The Azerbaijani president noted about this after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart on Monday in Vilnius…
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves
And Artsvashen [village] is part of Armenia's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers….
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square km includes Karabakh
But issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format, the PM added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos