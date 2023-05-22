Leo Docherty wants universal peace in South Caucasus

Leo Docherty wants universal peace in the South Caucasus—and as soon as possible. This was announced by the United Kingdom Under Secretary of State for Europe at Monday’s press briefing in Yerevan held after his meeting with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Docherty was asked whether during his visit to Baku, he told the Azerbaijani authorities about the inadmissibility of blocking the Lachine corridor. Also, UK official was reminded that cooperation with London in the energy sector in Baku was perceived as a "green light" for various criminal activities.

Without a doubt, Docherty responded. He added that this matter was raised in Baku, this was an important element, they had raised the matter of free movement of people, the UK has always said that the conflict should be settled only at the negotiation table, and therefore they support the EU and the US in advancing this matter.