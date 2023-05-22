Pashinyan: November 2020 statement had point about enclaves, corridor via Armenia

There was a point in the tripartite statement November 9[, 2020] that we removed and said that we would not sign under any circumstances. One of the points referred to the enclaves, the second—to a corridor through the territory of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

"Let me say more. There were colleagues who did not share this position’; they said ‘sign with the enclaves as well.’ Later, some of those people accused us of treason and demanded our resignation, but this is a fact," added the Armenian PM.

Pashinyan said that he regrets that those conversations were not recorded.

"(…) because if they were recorded, many people would simply have no way to talk about many things," said the Armenian premier.

He added that there were people in Armenia’s ruling political team who were against the signing of the aforesaid.

Pashinyan announced that the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces had said to "sign with the enclaves."

"I said no, I will not sign. I talked about it in detail during the pre-election [campaign] period in Achajur [village]," the Armenian PM added.