Embassy in Armenia: US visa fee increases effective May 30

The US Department of State has increased certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees globally. These fee increases are effective as of May 30, informed the US embassy in Armenia.

The application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other non-petition based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185.

The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) has increased from $190 to $205.

The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) has increased from $205 to $315.

For more information or updates on fees for visa services, please visit here.