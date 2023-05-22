News
Embassy in Armenia: US visa fee increases effective May 30
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The US Department of State has increased certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees globally. These fee increases are effective as of May 30, informed the US embassy in Armenia.

The application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other non-petition based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185. 

The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) has increased from $190 to $205. 

The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) has increased from $205 to $315.

For more information or updates on fees for visa services, please visit here.
All
US ready to continue collaboration with Armenia internal affairs ministry
Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan received US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State James Applegate…
 US ambassador discusses Armenia judicial system (PHOTOS)
Kvien met with the Constitutional Court and Cassation Court Presidents, and Supreme Judicial Council Chair…
 Armenia parliament, US House of Representatives’ members discuss ongoing peace talks
The members of the Armenia-USA Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia met with the members of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues...
 US ambassador to Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park
To honor the contributions and sacrifices made by the Armenian people to end World War II…
 US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector
Kvien on Thursday hosted a reception in honor of World Press Freedom Day for Armenian media representatives and other stakeholders…
 Blinken: Dialogue is key to reaching lasting peace in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)
The US Secretary of State reflected on the negotiations between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan taking place in Washington…
