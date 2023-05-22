Georgia dismisses report about sea transportation to Russia, says one transit route intended for Armenia

The information circulating in the media about the start of regular cargo transportation from Batumi, Georgia, to Novorossiysk, Russia, does not correspond to reality, reports the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia.
"The information spread by some Armenian media that regular sea transportation from Batumi to the Russian city of Novorossiysk will begin in April does not correspond to reality," says the statement posed on the official website of the aforesaid agency.
This Georgian agency reported that in April, Palau-flagged vessel Haci Musa Ucak did make two commercial trips between Batumi and Novorossiysk. At the same time, the agency notes that these are not regular, but commercial trips that are carried out periodically.
"The company that owns this ship is not included in the list of [Western] sanctions [on Russia] and continues to carry out commercial routes. As for the cargo, it is completely in transit and intended for Armenia," notes the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia.