Karabakh parliament speaker: We don't have time to delay anymore, every second is precious to save our future

What rights, security, and guarantees can we talk about when Azerbaijan illegally keeps Artsakh under complete blockade for 162 days, continuing the policy of ethnic cleansing of the people of Artsakh since the 1980s? This was stated by Artur Tovmasyan, the speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) during the latter’s special session convened Monday night.
"The Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol Pashinyan], ignoring the declaration of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, publicly stated that Armenia is ready to recognize the 86,600-square-kilometer territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which, according to Nikol Pashinyan, also includes Nagorno-Karabakh, but the issue of the security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue. What rights, security, and guarantees can we talk about when Azerbaijan illegally keeps Artsakh under complete blockade for 162 days, continuing the policy of ethnic cleansing of the people of Artsakh since the 1980s?” said Tovmasyan.
He called on Armenians in the diaspora, the society concerned about the fate of Armenia and Artsakh, to support the will of Artsakh to live and create peacefully and independently in its homeland.
"Dear MPs, we don't have time to delay anymore, every second is precious to save our future, serving the motherland in these difficult times is a duty, protecting the homeland—a profession. May God strengthen the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh," Artsakh parliament speaker concluded.