Ken Okuyama Design Studio introduces the Kode61 Birdcage roadster

The Japanese Ken Okuyama Design studio has introduced the Kode61 Birdcage roadster at the Villa d'Este competition (Italy), dedicated to the Maserati Tipo 61 racecar of the 1960s. The Kode61 Birdcage will be manufactured in limited edition for very wealthy customers, Kolesa.ru reported.
The Villa d'Este pageant of elegance in the famous Lake Como is a rather closed event. Ken Okuyama gained fame for his work at the Pininfarina atelier from 2004 to 2006, when it worked closely with Ferrari; the Japanese designer made several famous models for the Scuderia, including the Ferrari Enzo. But today he runs his own studio, which deals not only with cars, but also with trains, yachts, agricultural machinery, furniture, architecture, household appliances, bags, etc.
The Kode61 Birdcage does not look like the historical prototype, but only conveys its spirit.