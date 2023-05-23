News
Ruling force MP: Armenia opposition has exhausted its resources
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The opposition in Armenia has exhausted its resources in the domestic political sense. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, told this to reporters Tuesday. He explained that this is evidenced by the previous actions by this opposition.

However, the ruling force MP assured that Armenia is a democratic country, and therefore everyone can express their opinion and hold rallies.

"The main thing is that no one harms the state interests and the interests of the people of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] with their actions. Otherwise, the confrontation from our side will be quite strict—also within the framework of the law. We implement the power with the help of the mandate given by the people. There cannot be such a thing that some opposition goes out on the streets, gathers a certain mass, and changes the state policy," Hovhannisyan said.

He, however, did not specify as to whether he visited the fallen Armenian servicemen’s parents who are spending the night near the main government building, but assured that the representatives of the ruling party were in contact with him.

"We live in a legal state, and we are not going to interfere with the legal process," added the ruling force MP.
