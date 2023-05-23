News
Pashinyan, Colomina confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation, Baku-Karabakh international mechanism
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday received Javier Colomina Piriz, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The interlocutors discussed matters related to Armenia-NATO partnership and cooperation, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They conferred also about the Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation, ensuring the border demarcation and security between the two countries as well as stability, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh—in particular, the humanitarian crisis created there due to the ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the need for the introduction of an international mechanism for Karabakh-Azerbaijan dialogue, and some other matters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
