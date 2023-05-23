Military exercises to be held in Kyiv city, region

Military exercises will be held in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the Kyiv region, from Tuesday to Thursday, and therefore people are urged not to panic due to the movement of heavy equipment, UNIAN reports.
The command of the Ukrainian ground forces informs that the purpose of these military drills is to increase combat readiness during the preparation and conduct of a defensive operation.
It is noted that military personnel, equipment, and weapons will be involved in these exercises.
The aforesaid command informed that personnel and heavy equipment will be moved in connection with these military exercises. Therefore, the local population was called to keep calm and not to report on social media about the movement of these military equipment and personnel.