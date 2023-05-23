Vahagn Khachaturyan, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discuss prospect of opening Qatar embassy in Armenia

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is in Qatar on a working visit, participated in the opening ceremony of the Qatar Economic Forum.
Following the official ceremony, the President of Armenia met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, Khachaturyan highlighted the importance of the consistent development of close friendly relations between Armenia and the Arab world and the willingness of both sides on this matter.
In his remarks, the President presented to the Emir the details about the realities in the South Caucasus and the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Khachaturyan emphasized that Armenia is committed to establishing peace in the region and good relations with neighboring countries.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in turn, noted he is aware of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and hopes that the developments will lead to achieving the agenda of sustainable peace. The Emir of Qatar stated that currently there are ten flights between Qatar and Armenia on weekly basis, which attests to the potential for cooperation between the two countries. Also, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that the establishment of stability and peace in the region will contribute to the further development of relations.
During the discussion, the sides touched upon the possibility of opening the embassy of Qatar in Armenia, and highlighted its importance, which may raise the Armenian-Qatari economic, agricultural, political, and cultural cooperation to a new level.
Concluding the meeting, the Armenian President invited the Qatari Emir to visit Armenia.