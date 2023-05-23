News
Economy ministry: 15.6% increase recorded in Armenia construction sector in January-March
Economy ministry: 15.6% increase recorded in Armenia construction sector in January-March
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A 15.6-percent increase was recorded in the construction sector of Armenia in January-March 2023. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan announced this at the session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, answering the questions of the MPs.

He noted that construction is one of the fastest growing branches of Armenia’s economy, and last year it recorded an increase of more than 12 percent.

"In one year, 3,300 new jobs were created in the construction industry [of Armenia]. Their number has increased from 11,000 to 14,300," the minister added.

Kerobyan emphasized that last year housing with a total surface area of 320,000 square meters was commissioned in Armenia, which is 0.3 percent of the country's total housing.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
