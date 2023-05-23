News
Azerbaijan president announces conditions for signing peace treaty with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President Ilham Aliyev underscored that Azerbaijan favors the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia on the basis of Azerbaijan-initiated five principles, in particular, the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. Aliyev announced this when he received President Margareta Cederfelt the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on Tuesday, APA reports

Aliyev noted that it was Azerbaijan, which had initiated the common platform bringing together Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia, and creation of the South Caucasus model.

Opening of regional transport and communication lines were also discussed at the meeting.

During Monday's press conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced the recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including Nagorno-Karabakh.
