Armenia Security council head, visiting UK official discuss regional security, stability issues

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Tuesday met with Leo Docherty, the visiting United Kingdom Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe.
The parties addressed regional security and stability issues. In this context, the Security Council head highlighted Armenia's democratization efforts in ensuring security, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informs Armenian News- NEWS.am.
Also, the interlocutors emphasized the positive dynamics of the development of relations between Armenia and the UK, and exchanged views on the further expansion of the agenda of bilateral relations.