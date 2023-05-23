News
Iran announces disbanding of network linked to foreign intelligence
Iran announces disbanding of network linked to foreign intelligence
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Ministry of Intelligence of Iran on Tuesday announced that it has dismantled a network linked to a foreign intelligence service, Mehr reported.

The ministry said in an announcement that one of the foreign espionage organizations that was active in collecting information about Iranians who frequently go abroad was identified and its agents were arrested.

The ministry noted that the network monitored persons in charge in various positions or access to important information in Iran's sensitive institutions.

The ministry further pointed out that this network extracted the information about the inquired persons by the illegal use of database and delivered them to its contacts.
