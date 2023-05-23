News
How much money did Azerbaijan pay for flights through Armenia from beginning of 2023?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

By Aram Danielyan

Since the beginning of 2023, Azerbaijani airlines have paid 39,968.9 euros to Armaeronavigation company for flights through Armenian airspace. This was stated by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, in the response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry.

The payment was made through the central office of Eurocontrol, and according to the established procedure.

Armaeronavigation provides air navigation services for flights in the airspace of Armenia.

Eurocontrol is the European air navigation safety organization.
Հայերեն and Русский
