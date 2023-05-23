Armenia parliament vice-speaker meets with UK Under Secretary of State for Europe

The Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the latter’s Special Representative in normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations, Ruben Rubinyan, on Tuesday met with Leo Docherty, Under Secretary of State for Europe of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
Welcoming the guest, Rubinyan highlighted the cooperation existing between Armenia and the UK, underlined the necessity of expanding the bilateral relations, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The sides discussed issues on regional developments.
At the guest’s request, Ruben Rubinyan presented the current state of normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations.