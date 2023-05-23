Peskov: Kremlin hopes Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders’ meetings in Moscow will be productive

The Kremlin hopes that the meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow will be productive. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Russian President, told Report about this, commenting on the planned meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on Thursday in the Russian capital.
"Both [Azerbaijani] President Aliyev and [Armenian] Prime Minister Pashinyan will be here on Thursday. We expect that there will be contacts with our president. Preparations are being made for these contacts, and of course we would like to hope for productiveness. Time will tell how productive it will be," said Peskov.