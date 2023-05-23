Armenian Supreme Spiritual Council condemns unilateral concessions ‘justified’ under pretext of peace

On Tuesday, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; a meeting of the Armenian Supreme Spiritual Council was convened, which was also participated by the monastic Bishops of the Mother See. During the meeting, the challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were discussed, as well as the statements made the other day regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process. Subsequently, the Supreme Spiritual Council issued the statement following statement: "The vision of the free and independent life of Armenia and Artsakh has become a reality in the last three and a half decades thanks to the heroic struggle, sacrifices and commitments of our people around the world. The bravery and shining example of our martyr children who defended the Motherland kept the spirit of our people strong, to face every adversity, to continue its historical presence on the native land.

The tragic consequences of the 44-day Artsakh war [in 2020] put our Homeland in front of new security challenges, an ontological threat, but even in that difficult situation, the zeal of our people and national institutions to continue protecting the just rights of Armenia and Artsakh did not decrease.

The statements made during the May 22 press conference by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed the true content of the peace agenda presented to the public, with which the dangerous and unacceptable positions adopted by the authorities in the negotiation process of Armenia regarding the future fate of Artsakh and certain areas bordering Armenia become evident.

The Supreme Spiritual Council condemns and condemns unilateral concessions "justified" under the pretext of peace. With the unforeseeing steps taken, recognizing the Republic of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, the Armenian authorities will inevitably confront our brothers and sisters in Artsakh with a new genocide and depatriation.

The independence of Artsakh built at the price of our children's blood and the territories of Armenia are not subject to negotiation. The Homeland is everyone's, and such decisions related to the Homeland should be made in accordance with the fundamental provisions of the RA Constitution and legislation and not at the discretion of individual political groups.

We urge the authorities to give up the defeatist mentality and the destructive steps resulting from it, to find reasonable and dignified solutions to overcome national challenges. We appeal to all our people and national institutions to soberly assess the complex situation created at this fateful moment and remain steadfast and united in the pursuit of our national interests, the realized right to self-determination of Artsakh. In this matter, we see the decisive expression of our people as necessary.

Peace to our Homeland, safe and secure life to all our people in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora."