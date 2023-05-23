Karabakh President: Artsakh was not and will not be part of Azerbaijan, that is our people’s will

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday issued an address regarding the current external and internal challenges. The President stated as follows, in particular:

"There are now a number of factors in foreign political and security directions that directly affect the present and future of the people of Artsakh. I would like to highlight the following:

The blockade of Artsakh [by Azerbaijan] for more than five months, with increasing humanitarian and political challenges and security threats.

The deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the increase of risks due to the continuous disruption of the vital infrastructures of Artsakh.

The continuous increase in the risk of a new military aggression by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, and the unconcealed ambitions of carrying out ethnic cleansing.

The serious breach of the Russian guarantees of the security of the people of Artsakh, specified by the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020.

Due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the increase in geopolitical tension in the region and the aggressiveness of Azerbaijan.

The continued weakening of the international legal system and the failure of the international community to ensure the security and fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh, as well as the implementation of the decisions of international courts.

The continuous weakening of Armenia's positions in the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the steps aimed at recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Considering the above and other important factors, I apply:

To my compatriots of Artsakh, not to be discouraged and to be ready to continue the struggle, leaving aside the internal differences and resolutely serve the same goal: strengthening and developing Artsakh. I am glad that there is a completely unified approach to this issue in Artsakh. In that sense, welcoming yesterday's statement of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh regarding the thoughts expressed by RA [(Republic of Armenia)] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, I emphasize that any statement and document that ignores the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh, the right of self-determination of our people, and the fact of its realization is unacceptable for us. Artsakh was not and will not be a part of Azerbaijan, as that is the will of our people who have enough determination to fight for their rights and interests.

I am sure that the fighter does not remain alone, and not only the whole of Armenia will continue to support our struggle, but there will also be valuable supporters in the international arena. Yes, the situation is dire, but not hopeless, and Artsakh authorities are taking and will take possible practical steps to face external and internal challenges.

To the people of the Republic of Armenia, to actively and decisively prove that Artsakh cannot be recognized as part of Azerbaijan and that you continue to stand with this most important piece of the united Armenian homeland. After all, Artsakh is the homeland of all Armenians, with its unique significance for both Armenian statehood and the Armenian nation. The people of Armenia are the masters of the Republic of Armenia, and they must decide such nationwide and most important issues.

To our compatriots in the [Armenian] diaspora, to shake off the feeling of disappointment, powerlessness and indifference, and demand practical steps from the governments of the countries of citizenship and the Republic of Armenia towards guaranteeing the right to self-determination and security of Artsakh. We expect that every Diaspora Armenian individual and organization will take all possible measures to support Artsakh and curb Azerbaijani criminal activities. The [Armenian] diaspora has a huge unrealized potential, which is able to ensure serious success in issues that are fatal for the Motherland.

To the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, to refrain from any actions and statements to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, adhering to the obligations assumed by the domestic and international documents and the national wishes and interests. Realizing the vulnerable situation of the Republic of Armenia in the post-war period, we approached various developments with understanding and consciously suffered and are suffering many deprivations in order to neutralize all attempts to impose concessions on the Republic of Armenia by suppressing us. However, there are clear principles and red lines, violations of which we consider unacceptable and inadmissible. And recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is one of those red lines, which, we are sure, remains so for the majority of all Armenians. In actions and positions related to Artsakh, the main benchmark for the Republic of Armenia should be the expression of the will of the people of Artsakh, which was unequivocally demonstrated by the independence and constitutional referendums, with the unconditional support of the Republic of Armenia and the entire Armenian people. And the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate relations cannot take place with a completely separate logic from the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and at the expense of the vital rights and interests of the people of Artsakh, which, by the way, are an integral and important part of the vital rights and interests of the entire Armenian nation.

To the authorities of the Russian Federation and the President of the RF [(Russian Federation)], Vladimir Putin himself, to ensure the obligations assumed by the tripartite declaration of November 9, [2020] by opening the Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor, eliminating all Azerbaijani obstacles, freeing the 120,000 people of Artsakh from terrorist hostage-taking and preventing aggressive Azerbaijani actions against the people of Artsakh. Regardless of the actions of the other parties of the Tripartite Declaration, Russia has undertaken clear obligations, which were the most serious basis for ensuring the return of the people of Artsakh after the war. Therefore, we expect steady and decisive fulfillment of these obligations for the sake of the people of Artsakh and the interests of the Russian Federation, as well as the age-old friendship of the Armenian and Russian peoples.

To the people and authorities of Azerbaijan, to end the hatred and genocidal policy towards the people of Artsakh, to be ready to truly accept the principle of equality of peoples and the title and rights of the native Armenian people to Artsakh. We are ready for dialogue, conflict settlement, and peace in an international format, but based on the norms and principles of international law, especially the rights of peoples to equality and self-determination, non-use of force and threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and principles of territorial integrity. We do not pose any threat to Azerbaijan, but, on the other hand, the people of Artsakh have the right to self-defense, and the Republic of Artsakh has the obligation to protect its own people. Despite the constant threats from Azerbaijan, I am sure that the creation of a peaceful and dignified environment and the end of centuries-old enmity stem from the interests and aspirations of our peoples.

All actors of the international community, and especially the UN Security Council, to ensure as a priority the proper implementation of the UN International Court of Justice decision of February 22, 2023 by Azerbaijan, as well as to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh by using the necessary tools, in accordance with the principles and goals of the United Nations.

(…)

I am sure that with unity, internal solidarity and hard work, having the support of the Republic of Armenia and all Armenians behind us, we will be able to prevent external and internal threats, developments, and ensure the Armenian, free, safe, and dignified future of Artsakh.

The strength of the people of Artsakh is in their will, unity, and wisdom.

Let us be worthy of our holy ancestors.

Let's be accountable before our next generations.

Strength and prudence to our people."