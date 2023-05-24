News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 24
USD
386.25
EUR
416.22
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.25
EUR
416.22
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Newspaper: Karabakh MPs’ speeches against Armenia PM not posted on Artsakh public TV website
Newspaper: Karabakh MPs’ speeches against Armenia PM not posted on Artsakh public TV website
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Although [PM] Nikol Pashinyan openly admitted the other day that he recognizes Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] as a part of Azerbaijan, there are still Nikol subjects in Artsakh who provide services to those who surrender Artsakh.

The special session called by the Artsakh parliament late the night before, during which a joint statement was adopted, was posted edited on the website of the Artsakh Public Television Company, leaving out the speeches of the [Artsakh] MPs who made harsh criticisms of Nikol Pashinyan.

It is about Ashot Danielyan, an MP of the "Free Motherland" ruling faction, who gave the description "capitulator"—moreover, several times—in his speech.

The other is the speech of Metakse Hakobyan, an MP of the opposition "Justice" faction, in which she stated that she said back on April 14 and is repeating now: "Whoever recognizes Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is a state traitor."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos