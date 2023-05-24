News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 24
USD
386.25
EUR
416.22
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.25
EUR
416.22
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Armenia PM extends condolences to Italy colleague
Armenia PM extends condolences to Italy colleague
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy due to the dozens of casualties, injured, and thousands of homeless people caused by the rains and resultant landslides in Italy.

The message states, in particular, that grieving with the friendly people of Italy in this difficult moment, Pashinyan wishes the injured a speedy recovery, and the relatives of the casualties and the entire people of Italy—endurance and courage of spirit.

Also, the Armenian PM expressed confidence that thanks to the measures taken by the Italian government, it will be possible to quickly overcome the consequences of this disaster.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos