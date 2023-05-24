Armenia PM extends condolences to Italy colleague

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy due to the dozens of casualties, injured, and thousands of homeless people caused by the rains and resultant landslides in Italy.
The message states, in particular, that grieving with the friendly people of Italy in this difficult moment, Pashinyan wishes the injured a speedy recovery, and the relatives of the casualties and the entire people of Italy—endurance and courage of spirit.
Also, the Armenian PM expressed confidence that thanks to the measures taken by the Italian government, it will be possible to quickly overcome the consequences of this disaster.