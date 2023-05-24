News
Armenia's Pashinyan: Nothing decided yet on topic of enclaves
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


At the political level, there was the following conversation in Brussels and Munich that we mutually recognize the existence of enclaves, that there is Artsvashen [village], which belonged to Armenia, and enclaves that are today in Armenia and belonged to Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this during Wednesday’s question and answer session with the government in the National Assembly of Armenia.

"The topic of enclaves has existed at the political level for a very long time. For example, in the 1999 territory exchange document, the fourth article is dedicated to the enclaves of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We have questions at the legal level. Now, when we say that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity, the question arises: what about this problem? There are two options for the solution: the one beyond the border remains in the territory of that country. But there is a nuance here, too, because let's go say we don't want Artsvashen, but who can refuse the sovereign territory of Armenia? There is a lot of room for flexibility in the discussions. Nothing has been decided on this topic; when there will be a clear agreement, I will say ‘we have clearly agreed,’" said Pashinyan.

According to the Armenian PM, the society has different ways of exchanging enclaves: “We go, do they come? Or we don't go, they don't come?”

"Let's determine whether we are talking about war or peace. If we are really talking about peace, it is just a technical matter. If we talk about war, then we realize all the challenges. If we consider the issue in peace, it is not so serious. If [in’ war, it is extremely serious," Pashinyan emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
