Premier: I can prove I never promised anyone a corridor through Armenia territory

I can prove in a jury format that I never promised anyone a corridor through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, nor did I allow such an impression to be created. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Wednesday’s question and answer session with the government in the National Assembly of Armenia.
"I can prove [it], and there can be no objection to it. It’s altogether another question that I should not declassify my decisions. But if the oppositionists say in the investigative commission, ‘No, you have promised,’ I will resist for a while, but when they continue, I will declassify and prove [it] with my own hands," he said.
According to Pashinyan, there is simply no separate communications’ agenda between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. It is a question that fits into the framework of the opening of regional communications, where it is recorded that Armenia is ready to provide these communications, which is a very important record.
"We have mutually agreed to open regional communications. There is also an idea of building new infrastructures. Armenia has no obligation to build such infrastructures. Armenia can consider that option as well. If Armenia agrees, that option will be applied. And Armenia will agree if it sees that it creates a background for regional integration, mutual benefit. Those roads should operate under sovereignty and jurisdiction," Pashinyan noted.
According to him, there is also a task of launching a railway connecting the northern and southern parts of Armenia; the only such railway passes through the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan.
"All possible railways connecting [Armenia’s] Meghri and Ayrum pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. On the same principle that Yeraskh will be connected to Meghri, Horadiz will be connected to Ordubad on the same principle. We are ready to rebuild the railway. We had come to an agreement in Brussels; but when the legal part came, Azerbaijan refused to sign. I said: ‘I am signing,’ [but] Azerbaijan did not sign," the Armenian PM said.