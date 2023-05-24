EU Special Envoy for Sanctions Arrives in Yerevan

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan received EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O'Sullivan.
According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Mnatsakan Safaryan and David O'Sullivan discussed issues related to the interaction between the RA and the EU, in particular, economic ties. The growth of trade turnover between Armenia and the EU countries in recent times was noted with satisfaction. The importance of strengthening and deepening economic ties with the EU was emphasized. The interlocutors noted the importance of periodic contact and a long dialogue.