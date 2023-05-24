TASS: Armenia MFA comments on PM Pashinyan's words about Russia foreign ministry spox

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia comments on the statements by leaders of other countries on a regular basis. A diplomatic source in Yerevan informed TASS about this on Wednesday, drawing attention to the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the representative of the Russian MFA "cannot comment" on his statements.
The diplomatic source drew attention to the fact that the Armenian MFA "comments on the statements by the leaders of other countries on a regular basis." "Perhaps, Pashinyan was simply deceived," added the source.
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan announced in the parliament that Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian MFA, was not authorized to comment on his—Pashinyan's—statements, but could only listen to them carefully.