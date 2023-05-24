US supports talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan anywhere in the world. Matthew Miller

US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller answered questions about the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process and the regional visit by Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, during the Department press briefing on Wednesday. According to the VOA Armenian Service, in his remarks, however, Miller did not give details about Bono's visit, and stated as follows:
“We continue to engage in discussions. We welcome the reports that the parties are continuing to engage in discussions themselves. We reiterate our conviction, as [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken made clear last week, that peace is within reach, that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace, and we will continue to support the parties in this endeavor, including by engaging with them directly.”
And reflecting on the upcoming tripartite meeting between the parties in Moscow with Russian President Putin, the US Department of State spokesman stated as follows:
“We support direct talks between the two parties. We believe that direct talks are important to achieving an ultimate lasting resolution, which we do believe is within reach if the two parties are able to come to agreement to bridge their differences. And we support those talks taking place whether they be in Washington, as they were last month, whether they be in Brussels, as they were a couple weeks ago, or really anywhere in the world. The important thing is that these two parties continue to talk to each other.”