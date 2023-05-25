Newspaper: Armenia inclined to West’s proposals in peace talks with Azerbaijan

Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Some details have become known to the newspaper in connection with today's tripartite meeting in Moscow. In particular, according to our MFA source, hardly any specific agreement will be reached in Moscow today, especially on fundamental issues. The Armenian side is not so much in favor—to put it mildly—of the RF [(Russian Federation)] proposals; instead it is quite interested in the package of proposals presented by the West.
Also, they informs us from the MFA that it was no coincidence that Dereck Hogan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, noted that the US administration submitted its proposals to the leadership of the RA and Azerbaijan on the resolution of the most controversial issues.