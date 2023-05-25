News
Armenia ombudswoman briefs Sweden ambassador on situation due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan
Armenia ombudswoman briefs Sweden ambassador on situation due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) Anahit Manasyan on Wednesday received Swedish Ambassador to Armenia Patrik Svensson.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Defender presented questions related to the protection of the rights of the residents of the border settlements of Armenia, and the problems caused by the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

Also, she reflected the priorities of the activities of Armenia's ombudsperson.

In addition, Manasyan pointed to the importance of stable interaction formed between the institutions of Armenia and Sweden carrying out the mission of human rights protection.

For his part, Ambassador Svensson noted that ensuring and guaranteeing the protection of human rights was also a priority for Sweden. In this context, the diplomat presented the programs being implemented and the measures being planned by Sweden in Armenia in rule of law, democracy, and protection of human rights.

The details of the visit by the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to Strasbourg, France were also discussed, and the programs and activities to be carried out jointly with the Defender's staff within the framework of the 2023-2025 Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan were highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their willingness to collaborate in various formats.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
