CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Minsk, to discuss coalition security

The heads of the defense departments of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries will discuss matters of coalition cooperation, in Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov informed, Interfax reported.
"Participants of the session will discuss military security challenges and threats in the collective security regions of the CSTO member countries, as well as matters of improving the crisis response system," the CSTO press secretary said.
According to him, during the meeting, it is planned also to consider the documents that refer to the formation of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system as well as the joint preparation of management bodies, technico-military cooperation, etc.
CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov will also attend this meeting.
Armenia also is a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.